US troops flee as Iranian strikes intensify across West Asia



Sustained Iranian air strikes are reportedly forcing United States troops to withdraw or reduce their presence at multiple bases across West Asia, marking a dangerous escalation in regional tensions.





From Kuwait to the United Arab Emirates, repeated strikes have allegedly damaged infrastructure, destroyed key military assets, and disrupted operations linked to U.S. forces.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning to civilians across the region to stay away from areas hosting American troops, signalling the widening scope of potential targets.





Reports further suggest that some U.S. personnel have been relocated to hotels across Gulf states following attacks on military installations. Iran has now warned that even these locations could be considered targets if they are used to shelter American forces.





The situation raises serious concerns about a broader regional conflict, as both sides appear to be hardening their positions.