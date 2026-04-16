US warns ships trying to bypass blockade that it could use force if they do not comply

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine said Thursday that the United States has threatened to board or use force against ships that do not comply with the blockade of vessels coming to or from Iranian ports.

When the blockade started, Caine said “seven ships of interest” were a “concern” for US Central Command as he described the warning issued to vessels attempting to cross the blockade.

“A junior officer picks up that mic and transmits, and I quote, ‘Do not attempt to breach the blockade. Vessels will be boarded for interdiction and seizure, transiting to or from Iranian ports. Turn around or prepare to be boarded. If you do not comply with this blockade, we will use force,’” Caine said.

He explained that the blockade is impacting “all ships, regardless of nationality” and that enforcement will occur “inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters.”

So far, Caine said “13 ships have made the wise choice of turning around” and while the US is prepared to board ships or bring force, “As of this morning, US Central Command has not been required to board any particular ships.”- CNN