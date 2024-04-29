US$340 MEANT FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF GREENFIELD AIRPORT MISSING – AUDIT REPORT

THE Auditor-General’s report has revealed how US$340 million meant for the design and construction of greenfield airport infrastructure in Ndola under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration remains unaccounted for.

A status report submitted by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development for March 2023 shows how the PF administration entered into a financing agreement with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for the design and construction of airport infrastructure in Ndola.

The report states that on September 11, 2013, Government engaged AVIC International Holding Corporation for the design and construction of airport infrastructure in Ndola at a contract sum of over US$397 million for a duration of 36 months.

