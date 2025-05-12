USA AMBASSADOR MUST USE DIPLOMATIC-HAIMBE



HON. JACK MWIIMBU SC, MP



✅ Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has so far raided 401 facilities leading to the arrest of 75 individuals for various offences under the medicine and allied substances act and the penal code.





✅Out of those arrested, 27 individuals have already been convicted and fined in accordance with the penalties prescribed by the mentioned laws.



✅Five of the arrested individuals were linked to the Ministry of Health, suggesting an organised syndicate responsible for pilfering Government medicines.





✅Further, between January 2023 and December 2024, three former ZAMMSA Directors deliberately disregarded procurement procedures, resulting in wasteful expenditure and the acquisition of medicines failing to meet the required 80 percent shelf-life standard.





✅The three Directors have since been arrested and released on police bond pending court appearance, and their case has been submitted to the national prosecution authority for further legal process.





✅The Office of the Auditor General engaged a private Audit Firm, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) to do a forensic audit on the theft of medicines in public institutions across the country and its final forensic report has been concluded and handed over to security wings





✅With the conclusion of the report, Zambians should expect more arrests and there will be no sacred cows.



HON. MULAMBO HAIMBE SC, MP



✅Called for the use of formal diplomatic channels in communicating with the public and reiterated that Government values its partnership with cooperating partners





✅The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 has clear guidelines on how diplomats should handle issues, which include respecting the sovereignty of nations.





✅Channels of communication and engagement are clear and should be utilized and the Zambian Government is open to engaging with the cooperating partners on any matters of concern.