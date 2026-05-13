USA Chargé d’Affaires moves to “repair” Zambia/USA relations



USA Embassy Wrote;



“Today’s meeting between Chargé d’Affaires Mich Coker and Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe demonstrates the enduring strength and depth of U.S.-Zambia ties”.





“Both leaders emphasized the importance of a strong partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared responsibility.”



“The United States and Zambia have worked together for decades to advance health, education, and economic opportunity—delivering tangible results that matter to Zambian communities and families”.





“This relationship is built on trust, shared values, and a shared commitment to the sovereignty and success of our respective nations.”





“Looking ahead, the Embassy remains focused on supporting Zambia’s ambitions for national development, resilient health systems, and economic growth that benefits both the Zambian and American people.”

.



“The United States will continue to work side by side with Zambia’s leaders and citizens, reinforcing the values and priorities that have defined our partnership for generations.”