USA lawmaker warns Zimbabwe against extending Mnangagwa’s term



A senior United States lawmaker warned Zimbabwe’s president against extending his rule beyond constitutional limits after the ruling party resolved to keep him in power until 2030.





Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Washington was watching developments closely after ZANU-PF adopted a resolution Saturday to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term by two years.





The plan was endorsed Saturday at the movement’s annual conference in the eastern city of Mutare, where delegates instructed the government to begin drafting legislation to amend the Constitution, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told party delegates.

Report Focus News