USA Sprinter Noah Lyles is  to visit Botswana





USA Sprinter, also the World 200m Champion, Noah Lyles is expected to visit Botswana.





Lyles will take part in World Athletics Relays slated for 2-3 May 2026 in the capital city, Gaborone.



He is to participate in the 4×100m relay of which his country remains the title holder.





Besides being Letsile Tebogo’s opponent in individual races, Lyles has displayed a brotherly spirit towards Tebogo, recently urging him to regain his confidence and self-esteem.





Following his advice, Tebogo was seemingly buoyed up for the 4×400m relay, reinstating his confidence as witnessed in his Cole Palmer iconic pre-race celebration.





Several other household names in athletics are anticipated to participate in the competition.





Among them are Sha’ Carri Richardson, Rai Benjamin, Kenny Bednarek, among others.





World Athletics Relays will be instrumental in determining spots for the next World Athletics Championships and Olympics.