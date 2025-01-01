USAID LAUNCHES CHOOVA NJINGA – A $2.2 MILLION INNOVATION CHALLENGE FOR MALAWI AND ZAMBIA



USAID has officially launched the Choova Njinga Innovation Challenge, a $2.2 million initiative designed to foster innovative, bicycle-based solutions that can enhance economic opportunities, improve productivity, and increase access to essential services in Malawi and Zambia.





The challenge encourages greater adoption of bicycles as a tool for development in both countries.



About the Choova Njinga Challenge

The challenge calls for creative ideas that address the following objective:

Develop or scale a cost-effective bicycle solution for communities in Malawi and/or Zambia that supports the effective transportation of people or goods, and improves access to services, particularly for low-income households and women.





Applicants will have access to both financial and non-financial support to develop and scale their solutions. The challenge has two streams:



Stream 1 – Developing Innovations:

This stream is for ideas at the proof-of-concept stage, where field testing is needed to evaluate their potential impact. Selected applicants will receive funding ranging from $25,000 to $100,000, with support provided from June 2025 to May 2026.





Stream 2 – Transition to Scale:

This stream is for innovations that have already achieved small-scale success but need further market validation and partnerships to scale. Funding ranges from $200,000 to $400,000, with support running from June 2025 to November 2026.





In addition to funding, successful applicants will receive non-financial support, which includes:



• Training: Group sessions on key topics related to the challenge.

• Mentoring: Tailored guidance from mentors to support project development.

• Engagement Events: Opportunities to network and engage in peer learning with key stakeholders.





The challenge is led by USAID’s Exploratory Programs and Innovation Competitions (EPIC) team under the Innovation Design, Execution, and Acceleration Support (IDEAS) mechanism, with the support of a consortium that includes Encompass, Challenge Works, DT Global, and Itad.