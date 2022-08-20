By Fanny Kalonda

BREBNER Changala says government should put its act in order as the country has a lot of challenges that needs an organised system to manage them.

Changala said President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to the military to engage in council work because the country is not at war would need a lot of consultation and guidelines as the military is not wired to deal with civilians like the council.

On Tuesday, President Hichilema said the Zambia National Service must begin to support councils to make the work of the local authorities effective and less costly.

He said the country was not at war and that defence forces would be stopped from doing council work if war was imminent.

But Changala said the military is a disciplined force, which cannot be easily moved to mingle with the civilian administration like the local government.

“The new dawn administration must put its act together. This country has got a lot of challenges and it needs an organised system to manage and overcome those challenges. …the military is a disciplined force, which cannot easily be moved to mingle with the civilian administration like the local government. They can in matters of emergency. To move the military from the barracks, to go and carry out civil engineering in the councils and townships will need a lot of consultation, and guidelines as to how we should use the military in this time to help the challenges that the country face,” he said.

“The question that begs answers before the military moves to mend potholes and roads and other necessary construction, how much study has been done that there would be no conflict of interest for the city councils or indeed, councils around the country have got their own mandate and guidelines? These are institutions that are run by elected officials. These are the bedlock of our constitutional democracy. The military is command based. Do the work and ask the questions later.”

Changala suggested that the President looks at the Zambia National Service in the meantime and leave the army to its mandate.

He however said trying to militarise the council would not do as there may be resistance.

“…need to deal with the question of circumstance. To put it plainly, other than the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service has a department that deals in construction, specifically construction. These bridges, roads, it is highly mechanised with full of equipment. I would rather the President looked at the Zambia National Service in the meantime, leave the army to live with their mandate. And don’t mix them with civilians,” he said.“…townships, city councils, those are civic organisations. They deal with people, businessmen and other residents. So trying to militarise our councils will not do. There will be some resistance because you cannot move armed men to go and live among unarmed citizenry because the charter of military is different from the charter of city council.”

Meanwhile, Changala has called on the government to ensure they make the Constitution work for the people and allow institutions of governance to be independent.

“One of the issues I called on the new dawn administration when they assumed power was to work on the Constitution first and foremost. To make the Constitution work for the people, not the people to work for the Constitution. They should have allowed institutions of governance to be independent. We are in a situation where the entire country, is subordinate to the President. Subordinate to the Executive. The President is the chief of the armed forces, the President is the chairman of the Cabinet and Executive…” noted. Changala.