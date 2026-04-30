USS Gerald R. Ford Heads Home After 309 Days in the Middle East



After spending more than 300 days at sea, the USS Gerald R. Ford is finally wrapping up its Middle East deployment and heading back to base.





The carrier had been operating in the region during a period of elevated tension involving Iran, with a particular focus on maintaining stability around key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz a route critical to global oil flows.





Its departure might raise questions, but this isn’t a sudden pullback. It’s part of the usual rotation the United States Navy follows to keep forces fresh while maintaining a steady presence worldwide.

Even so, a 309-day deployment is notably long and reflects how demanding the region has been operationally.



The U.S. isn’t stepping away entirely. Other naval assets are expected to remain in place, keeping watch and ready to respond if needed.



Source: WION