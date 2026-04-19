USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Middle East : carrier enters Red Sea after repairs

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), has entered Middle East waters again, according to Associated Press citing defense officials.

The carrier transited the Suez Canal alongside destroyers USS Mahan (DDG-72) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), and is now operating in the Red Sea. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operations.

The Gerald Ford had previously been deployed in the eastern Mediterranean and returned to port following a fire in a laundry area.

Its arrival adds to the growing U.S. naval presence in the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is already operating in the Arabian Sea, while the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) is reportedly heading toward the area and is currently off the coast of South Africa.

Officials also noted that the Gerald Ford recently completed the longest aircraft carrier deployment since the Vietnam War.