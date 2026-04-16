USS Gerald R. Ford Sets Record Longest Deployment Since Vietnam War





The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has set a new record for the longest overseas deployment since the Vietnam War, remaining deployed for nearly 10 months.





The carrier spent a total of 295 days at sea, surpassing the previous 50-year record of 294 days held by USS Abraham Lincoln in 2020.





The extended deployment has raised concerns over equipment strain and crew fatigue, especially given the vessel’s prior maintenance issues, including a past onboard fire.





Originally deployed in June 2025 to the Mediterranean, the carrier later shifted operations to the Caribbean before moving through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea, supporting major U.S. military activities across multiple regions.