USS Nimitz Enters Caribbean as U.S. Escalates Pressure on Cuba After Raúl Castro Indictment

The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has entered the Caribbean Sea as tensions between the United States and Cuba continue to rise following Washington’s criminal indictment against former Cuban leader Raúl Castro.





According to multiple reports, the carrier group transited through the Strait of Magellan, sailed along the South American coastline, and officially entered Caribbean waters on May 20 as part of the Southern Seas 2026 mission.





The deployment comes the same day the U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against Raúl Castro over the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft belonging to the exile group “Brothers to the Rescue,” an incident that killed four people, including three U.S. citizens.



Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that Washington expects Castro to face justice “voluntarily or otherwise,” fueling speculation that the military deployment also carries a strategic warning toward Havana.





While the U.S. Navy has not officially linked the deployment to Cuba, analysts believe the arrival of the Nimitz strike group near the Caribbean is intended to reinforce deterrence, expand maritime surveillance, and increase pressure on the Cuban government amid growing regional tensions.





The carrier’s mission remains officially described as a rotational deployment and multinational naval exercise, but the timing of its arrival has drawn significant geopolitical attention.





The USS Nimitz is currently the oldest active aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy and is expected to remain in service until 2027 before eventual decommissioning.