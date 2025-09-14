Utah governor Spencer Cox says he had hoped Charlie Kirk shooter “wouldn’t be one of us”

Utah governor Spencer Cox has sparked criticism after he said Friday, September 12, that he had hoped Charlie Kirk’s shooter “wouldn’t be one of us”.

On Friday, it was announced that the suspect arrested for the a$$assination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk is Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old white man from a pro-gun family with parents who are registered Republicans.

Speaking at a press conference, Cox said while he was grateful for the quick arrest of a suspect in Charlie Kirk’s a$$assination, he had hoped the suspect “wouldn’t be one of us,” hoping it would be someone from another state or country.

He said he thought it would “make it easier” to be able to say, “We don’t do that here.”

“For 33 hours, I was praying that if this had to happen here that it wouldn’t be one of us — that somebody drove from another state, somebody came from another country… Sadly, that prayer was not answered the way I hoped for… But it did happen here, and it was one of us,” Cox said.

His statement has sparked criticisms.