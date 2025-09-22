UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has conceded defeat in the September 16 general election.





In a statement, Kabambe said the people’s will must be respected.



He has also congratulated Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party for ‘winning the elections’.





However, MEC is yet to make that declaration.



Among others, he has called for a peaceful transfer of power to show the strength of the country’s democracy.





Meanwhile, according to MEC’s official results, Mutharika is leading.





The Commision is announcing partial results again tonight.