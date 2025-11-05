BREAKING: VALDEN FINDLAY DISOWNS PF & TONSE ALLIANCE MEETING — SHUTS DOORS TO POLITICS AT CHARISMA HOTEL



=================================

Edgar Lungu’s close ally and Charisma Hotel proprietor, Valden Findlay through a facebook post on his page has distanced himself from the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

Mr Findlay emphasized that he will not allow his hotel or any of his other properties to be used for political gatherings. * Ignore the 2026 on the date in the memo — these people are as confused as headless chickens.*

he writes:

Notice to the public:



I do not know who decided to circulate a public notice about a meeting being held at Chrismar hotel without authorisation from the administration of the hotel or even the courtesy of a prior notice.





Please note that I shall not allow the premise of Chrismar Hotel or any of my properties to be a venue for public political meetings. This is to ensure that the quality of service and the welbeing of our diverse clientele is safeguarded.





Thank you for your support and may this notice serve as an indication for any future enquiries