VALDEN FINDLAY SAYS ECONOMY IS VERY BAD



He writes:



Respect



If there has ever been a time to respect small business owners, it is now. The deck is absolutely stacked against you.





Abnormal interest rates, fees upon fees, taxes upon taxes, difficulties in getting any capital, competition from foreign entities, weakened economy, political uncertainty, high unemployment leading to so many dependents, no tangible framework for SME support and very little foreign direct investment.





Applaud yourselves. You are amazing and you should be celebrated for every sacrifice you are making for yourselves, your families, your loved ones and your country at large.





I know how hard it is. I know how many sleepless nights it take when things are just refusing to add up. Keep up with the same spirit. We all need you. Whether we acknowledge it or not. Happy Weekend.



#valdenfindlay #entrepreneurship