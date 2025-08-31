VALDEN FINDLAY SAYS ECONOMY IS VERY BAD
He writes:
Respect
If there has ever been a time to respect small business owners, it is now. The deck is absolutely stacked against you.
Abnormal interest rates, fees upon fees, taxes upon taxes, difficulties in getting any capital, competition from foreign entities, weakened economy, political uncertainty, high unemployment leading to so many dependents, no tangible framework for SME support and very little foreign direct investment.
Applaud yourselves. You are amazing and you should be celebrated for every sacrifice you are making for yourselves, your families, your loved ones and your country at large.
I know how hard it is. I know how many sleepless nights it take when things are just refusing to add up. Keep up with the same spirit. We all need you. Whether we acknowledge it or not. Happy Weekend.
#valdenfindlay #entrepreneurship
Only Hakainde, his foreign white friends, his relatives and a few blind followers from his cult will say that the economy is doing wonders. To the vast majority of citizens, things are very bad. This Hakainde has failed miserably. If he had any integrity, he would have resigned by now on grounds of being a serial failure. But hope is not lost. We will show him the door next year. Even that glue he has put on his buttocks will not save him.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Haabolo.. useless pf paid cardre..