VDM calls out Chris Okafor after his daughter said he was innocent of the sexual allegations against him on pulpit



Controversial public figure, VeryDarkMan (VDM) has exposed Pastor Chris Okafor on social media after bringing his daughter to testify on the pulpit.





‎It would be recalled that Pastor Chris Okafor tendered an apology to Doris Ogala, a Nollywood actress, while kneeling on the pulpit.



Notably, the clergyman has been on the headlines over allegations made against him by Doris Ogala, which include breaching a promise to marry her and sharing explicit videos of his children.





‎ After apologizing, he brought out his daughter to clarify allegations of sexual harassment involving his daughters.



The allegations stemmed from an audio previously shared by Verydarkman.





‎Details Of VeryDarkMan’s Claim



According to VeryDarkMan, the girl Chris Okafor brought to the pulpit bears Daniella Chidera Okafor, while his second daughter is Chidera Okafor, but from different mothers.





In the lengthy video, VeryDarkMan claimed the girl on the pulpit is a sister to Chris Okafor’s daughter studying in Canada.





‎Furthermore, VeryDarkMan alleged the daughter brought on stage is 15 years old and has a brother, with both of them still residing in Chris Okafor’s house.





‎Verydarkman Demands DNA Test



Demanding Chris Okafor take a DNA test on his children, VeryDarkMan emphasized that the test must be televised.





‎”If the percentage shows you are their father, you will take full responsibility of your daughter’s school fees in Canada. Yoh will never climb the alter again in your life. You will carry the key of that church and give them or you demolish the church” He firmly stated