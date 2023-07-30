VEDANTA IS A BROKE INVESTOR – KELVIN KAUNDA

….as he blasts the UPND Government for failing to improve the living standards of majority Zambians in 2 years

Kitwe, Sunday, July 30, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

The New Dawn Government has been blasted for failing to improve the living standards of the majority since they formed Government.

The UPND will clock two years being in power next month.

Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda said “UBUTEKO Bwafilayo led by Bashi Promise has not done anything tangible”.

Mr Kaunda has told the media on the Copperbelt that Zambians are still waiting for change they were promised.

“We want to remind them that the material conditions of the people have not changed,” he said.

And Mr Kaunda has asked Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo to stop victimising the street vendors.

He said the vendors are not on the streets because they want to but it is due to high poverty levels.

“The material conditions of Garry Nkombo has changed, he cannot relate with the majority Zambians. How you are living is not the way others are living. The fact that you have a better job, the Zambian people do not have that. The street vendors mwapata nabo bantu, they have families, that’s where they find a living. Have mercy on the Street vendors. We will not allow to see the street vendors being victimised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kaunda has warned the Government that there is nothing Vedanta would do to improve the lives of the people on the Copperbelt if given the mantle to run KCM.

He said Vedanta is a ‘broke’ investor which must not be entertained.

Mr Kaunda said it would be unwise to expect something new from Vedanta.

“Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results. At the time it was leaving, it was owing 500illion dollars to standard bank of south Africa. The Zambian people have been optimistic that this administration had a solution. We challenge this administration to give us a credible investor on the copperbelt. We have credible investors from Russia, credible investors from China, they can even look from within….,” he said.

Mr Kaunda has also stated that it was right for the previous Government to repossess KCM from Vedanta.

He said just because it was done in Zambia, people want to classify it as a problem.

He said the resources which the country has must benefit the Zambians.

“We have seen in Europe where Government take over property to safeguard public interests. But when the same thing happens in Zambia, it is classified as a problem. These resources are for the Zambian people. Now it appears they have waited all in vain to benefit. Vedanta is not in any way going to change the narrative. They will still fail to give the people what is rightfully theirs. There are a lot of investors who can be invited…,” he said.