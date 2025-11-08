VEEP DESCRIBES HH AS A VISIONARY LEADER WHOSE ECONOMIC AGENDA SHOULD BE GIVEN TIME





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Vice President Mutale Nalumango Has Described President Hakainde Hichilema As A Visionary Leader Whose Economic Agenda Should Be Given Time To Yield Results.





She Stated That The President’s Leadership On Economic Matters Is Beyond Reproach And Rooted In A Clear Strategy For National Development.





Speaking During The Vice President’s Question Time In Parliament, Mrs. Nalumango Responded To A Query From Shiwang’andu Member Of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo. By Highlighting Recent Economic Indicators.





She Noted The Appreciation Of The Kwacha To 22 Against The Us Dollar, A Development She Said Had Surprised Some Opposition Figures.





The Veep, Added That The Performance Of The Kwacha Is Not Artificial, As It Supported By Strong Economic Fundamentals.





She Further Pointed To Reductions In Mealie Meal And Fuel Prices As Tangible Signs Of Government Efforts To Stabilize The Economy.





Additionally, She Reported A Decline In The Inflation Rate From 12.3 Percent In September To 11.9 Percent, Suggesting That Zambia Is On Course To Achieving Single-Digit Inflation.

