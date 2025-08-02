VEHICLE HITS MOTORBIKE, KILLING CLINICAL OFFICER, HER BABY, TWO PEDESTRIANS IN MWENSE





A ROAD traffic accident in Mwense District has claimed the lives of a clinical officer, her one-year-old son, a 60-year-old grandmother, and her 11-month-old granddaughter.





The crash, which occurred on the Mansa–Mwense road in Kabundafyela Village, involved a Toyota Noah and an unregistered motorcycle.





According to Luapula Province Police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi, the Toyota Noah, driven by 32-year-old Joseph Kaunda, rammed into the motorcycle from behind before hitting the pedestrian with her grandchild.





“The accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota Noah reportedly due to divided attention, collided with the motorcycle,” said Yuyi.





The clinical officer, Lucy Chiyanika, who had her baby, Lojenzo Nyirongo on her back, died at the scene, along with the pedestrian, Joyce Mwenya, and her granddaughter, Chama Agness.





All four victims sustained fatal head injuries.



A second clinical officer, Yotam Nyirongo, who was also a passenger on the motorcycle survived with a suspected fractured leg and facial injuries.





He is currently receiving treatment at Kashiba Mini Hospital.



Both the driver of the Toyota Noah and the 24-year-old rider of the motorcycle, Arnold Mumba, have been detained by police.



They face charges of causing death by dangerous driving and riding.





The Toyota Noah has been impounded, and the bodies of the deceased have been taken to Mambilima Mission Hospital mortuary.





However, the motorbike has mysteriously gone missing as the police shared they are currently searching for it.



It was reportedly missing from the accident scene.



By George Musonda