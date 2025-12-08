VENEZUELA MILITARY TO U.S.: “WE ARE READY FOR A PROLONGED WAR”



Venezuela just staged one of its most aggressive military displays in years, and the message wasn’t subtle. More than 5,600 fighters stood in formation, declaring themselves revolutionary, socialist, and, above all, loyal to Chavismo.





They boasted training under a “tactical resistance” doctrine that blends soldiers, police, and civilians into a single combat force prepared for a prolonged war.





Commanders told the crowd that Venezuela’s strength now lies in a fusion of the armed forces with the people, portraying the country as ready to repel any foreign invasion, especially from the U.S.





They framed the moment as part of a centuries-long struggle dating back to Simón Bolívar, insisting the nation must be ready to turn every inch of territory into a battlefield if necessary, from cities and mountains to tunnels and underground networks.





The showcase emphasized weapons, rockets, missiles, and doctrines for both conventional and irregular warfare. Leaders said these tools are what guarantee “peace,” arguing that only a heavily armed nation can deter American power.





They also highlighted elite special-operations forces trained to fight in extreme conditions anywhere: under the earth, on the surface, in jungles, mountains, and cities.





Venezuela intends to make itself “impenetrable,” and it credits Maduro as the commander holding the country together.



This wasn’t a ceremony. It was a warning shot.