



Venezuela 🇻🇪 Rejects U.S. Intervention, Demands Maduro’s Return





Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has strongly condemned alleged U.S. military actions, declaring that the country will “never again be a colony of any empire.”

Rodríguez rejected what she described as foreign intervention in Venezuela’s internal affairs and demanded the immediate return of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who were reportedly “captured” during a U.S. military operation.





The statement underscores Caracas’ firm stance on sovereignty, self-determination, and resistance to external pressure, as international reactions continue to unfold.





Venezuela insists its future must be decided by its people, not imposed from abroad.