VENEZUELA RESTARTS CRUDE OIL EXPORTS TO ISRAEL AFTER YEARS-LONG BREAK





By Anele Dlamini



#SDN, 13 February 2026



Venezuela has dispatched its first crude oil shipment to Israel in several years, marking a significant shift in the country’s exports and signalling renewed energy trade links, according to a Bloomberg report.





Sources familiar with the transaction told Bloomberg that the cargo is being transported for Israel’s Bazan Group, the country’s largest crude oil refining company, although officials have not publicly confirmed the arrangement. Israel typically does not disclose the origins of its oil imports, maintaining confidentiality around supply sources.





Industry data from analytics firm Kpler indicates that the last known Venezuelan crude shipment to Israel occurred in mid-2020, when approximately 470,000 barrels were delivered. The latest shipment would therefore represent the first such export in several years.





Bloomberg noted that the deal reflects broader changes in Venezuela’s oil export strategy as the country seeks to diversify its customer base. Recent cargoes have reportedly been directed to buyers in multiple markets, including India, Spain and the United States, following shifts in Venezuela’s political and economic environment after the capture and detention of President Nicolás Maduro by the U.S.





The shipment also comes amid diplomatic developments involving Venezuela and Israel. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar recently held discussions with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, expressing support for democratic reforms and future cooperation. Machado, in turn, said Venezuela aims to become a reliable global partner and rebuild international alliances.





The reported oil transfer is widely seen as a sign of changing energy flows and evolving relations, especially after years of limited engagement following Venezuela’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009.