🚨🇻🇪🇺🇸 BREAKING: VENEZUELA’S ACTING PRESIDENT IS REPORTEDLY SET FOR DC TRIP





Word from a Venezuelan journal that Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela’s interim boss, is jetting to Washington for chats with Trump and top U.S. oil honchos.





This could be a big pivot on sanctions, investments, and that sweet Venezuelan crude.



This drops as Trump’s White House huddles with 17 oil giants today.





He’s pushing for a massive $100B pump into Venezuela’s wrecked oil scene to crank production and slash gas prices.





Delcy’s been tagged as “cooperative,” but Trump’s dropping warnings she’ll face worse than Maduro if she slips.





With U.S. eyeing “total access” to reserves and demanding crackdowns on drugs, Iran, and Cuba ties, this meet could seal the deal, or blow up.





Delcy’s no stranger to Trump world; she’s been courting since ’17 with Citgo cash and lobby plays.





If it pans out, expect fireworks on energy independence.



Source: @visegrad24, POLITICO, USA Today, LA Times, The Guardian, @maibortpetit