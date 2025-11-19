Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro told U.S. officials that he is ready to step down within two to three years

Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro told U.S. officials during informal talks that he is ready to step down within two to three years





According to The New York Times, Washington rejected the proposal. “Any delay in transferring power by Maduro is unacceptable to the White House,” the report says.





The NYT writes that last week U.S. President Donald Trump held two meetings in the White House Situation Room to discuss the crisis in Venezuela and review potential options.





Military planning experts prepared lists of targets in Venezuela believed to be linked to drug trafficking and eligible for potential strikes. The Pentagon is also considering strikes on Venezuelan military units.



According to the paper, the behind-the-scenes talks show that a diplomatic solution to the conflict is still possible.