Venomous snake interrupts tennis match in Australia

A highly venomous snake interrupted play during Dominic Thiem’s victory against James McCabe at the Brisbane International qualifying event, BBC reports.

Former US Open champion Thiem was a set down to Australian McCabe when the snake was spotted near the courtside electrical wires.

A 40-minute break in play followed while the reptile was safely removed by a professional snake catcher.

The animal was identified as a highly venomous eastern brown snake and was approximately 50cm in length.

Eastern brown snakes are said to be one of the most venomous in Australia and secondly only to the inland taipan in the world.