VERNON MWAANGA CALLS FOR ABOLITION OF PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS





By: Augustine Kapambwe



Veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga has called for the abolition of parliamentary by-elections, describing them as costly and a burden on the national treasury.





Dr. Mwaanga said this during a public submission on the constitutional amendment process before the Technical Committee, where he emphasized the need for a more cost-effective electoral system.





He noted that while the introduction of a running mate has successfully eliminated presidential by-elections and reduced related costs, parliamentary by-elections continue to consume substantial public funds.





Dr. Mwaanga observed that each time a member of parliament dies, resigns, or is expelled from a political party, the Ministry of Finance must allocate significant resources to fund the election, diverting money that could otherwise be used to purchase essential drugs and improve public services.





He recalled that previous inter-party dialogues had resisted proposals to eliminate by-elections, with political parties arguing that such polls help them gauge their levels of public support. However, he maintained that this practice is too expensive and unsustainable.





Dr. Mwaanga also supported proposals to increase the number of parliamentary constituencies, saying the move would enhance representation and enable members of parliament to effectively reach remote areas. He acknowledged that the current parliamentary chamber may not accommodate a larger number of lawmakers but expressed optimism that ongoing plans for a new National Assembly building would resolve the issue.



ZANIS



#SunFmTvNews