VeryDarkMan ‘Resurrects’ Online, Mocks King Mitchy as Feud Escalates



The widely discussed feud between social media personality VeryDarkMan and content creator King Mitchy has taken another dramatic turn after VeryDarkMan staged a symbolic “resurrection” following reports of his death.





Earlier, a statement shared on his Instagram page by his management team announced that he had passed away. This came shortly after King Mitchy’s management had also declared her dead a claim that was later withdrawn.





In a new video circulating online, VeryDarkMan reappeared after his supposed demise and reenacted King Mitchy’s controversial sniper incident, further fueling the online spectacle.





The dispute between the two began after King Mitchy renovated a school in Delta State and challenged VeryDarkMan to carry out a similar project. In response, he accused her of being used to promote the image of Seyi Tinubu, claiming she was acting as a political tool. The accusations triggered a series of heated exchanges between them.





Tensions escalated when King Mitchy’s team announced her death, only to later retract the statement. Shortly afterward, VeryDarkMan staged his own fake burial ceremony, mocking the situation and intensifying the controversy.





Amid the drama, Seyi Tinubu publicly denied any personal involvement, explaining that he only offered financial support to King Mitchy’s NGO and had no private dealings with her.





Adding another layer to the unfolding saga, an alleged former cameraman of King Mitchy released a video accusing her of staging humanitarian efforts for social media attention.



The situation continues to generate widespread reactions online.



