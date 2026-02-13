Veteran Freedom Fighter and Former MP Amb. Matiya Ngalande Dies Aged 93.

VETERAN POLITICIAN MATIYA NGALANDE DIES AT 93



VETERAN politician and former Cabinet Minister in the UNIP Government, Matiya Ngalande, has died at the age of 93.





Mr. Ngalande passed away in Lusaka yesterday after an illness.



Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa announced that President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded Mr. Ngalande an official funeral in recognition of his numerous and selfless contributions to the nation.





Mr. Ngalande served as Minister of State for Luapula Province in 1968 and was later appointed Cabinet Minister for Northern Province in 1975. He also served as Deputy Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government between 1991 and 1996 in the Office of the Vice President, as well as in the Ministries of Community Development and Social Welfare, and Communications and Transport.





Mr. Kangwa said funeral gatherings are being held at the late statesman’s residence, House Number 7, Pendela Road, off Kasangula Road in Roma Township, Lusaka.





He added that Mr. Ngalande will be put to rest on Monday, February 16, 2026, at Leopard Hill Memorial Park. The burial ceremony will be preceded by an official funeral church service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 10:00 hours.





President Hichilema has declared Monday, February 16, 2026, a day of National Mourning to be observed from 06:00 to 18:00 hours in honour of the late former Cabinet Minister. During this period, all entertainment programmes will be postponed and flags will fly at half‑mast.



ZNBC