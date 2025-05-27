VETERAN JOURNALIST OSWARD SICHONE DIES AFTER SHORT ILLNESS



Kafue based veteran journalist and founder of Kafue Times, Oswald Sichone has passed away according to reports confirmed by Kafue Times Management.





With a journalism career spanning more than two decades, Mr. Sichone contributed significantly to Zambia’s media landscape. He worked with notable institutions including the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) and The Post Newspaper, before founding his own online media outlet Kafue Times.





Sichone reportedly died after a short illness at Serenje District Hospital.



In a statement released by Kafue Times Management, the late journalist was described as “a visionary leader whose passion, dedication and unwavering commitment to community journalism will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”





“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Kafue Times community,” the statement read.