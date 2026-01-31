VETERAN POLITICIAN QUESTIONS EFFECTIVENESS OF PATRICK KANGWA`S THREATS AGAINST POLITICIZED CIVIL SERVANTS
By Nelson Zulu
Veteran politician Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has described the repeated directive by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa ordering civil servants involved in politics to resign or face dismissal as a political statement unlikely to yield tangible results.
Dr. Lewanika has told Phoenix News that the move amounts to governance by threats, arguing that it unfairly targets public servants and risks politicizing the civil service.
He has warned that relying on intimidation instead of constructive engagement will not address the underlying tensions.
Dr. Lewanika has cautioned that continued use of threats and directives could discourage political participation and weaken public institutions, calling for a shift from coercion to dialogue and lawful processes.
Last Thursday, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa reiterated the directive, stating that civil servants who engage in politics will be dismissed or must resign voluntarily.
Useless veteran
The directive to civil servants to refrain from participating in active politics by The Secretary to the Cabinet Mr Patric Kangwa is timely and correct.This is not a new thing to happen.All Secretaries to the cabinet that Zambia had did stop civil servants from parcipating in active politics to avoid anarchy.The work of a civil servant is purely to offer national service delivery correctly, timely and with perfection.If they start involving themselves in active politics work would be on halt and the people can suffer as such engagements cause people to differ. The chain of command can be seriously be disturbed causing no order.The opposition parties and ruling would hold political rallies in offices of government and corridors making work difficult while the rest of the nation is waiting to be served accordingly.
Mr Patrick Kangwa is just too correct.Those with ears must not be misled or else they will end up in horrible end of their careers.Those encouraging anarchy will not come to your aid or help your children when trouble comes.