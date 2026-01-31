VETERAN POLITICIAN QUESTIONS EFFECTIVENESS OF PATRICK KANGWA`S THREATS AGAINST POLITICIZED CIVIL SERVANTS





By Nelson Zulu



Veteran politician Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika has described the repeated directive by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa ordering civil servants involved in politics to resign or face dismissal as a political statement unlikely to yield tangible results.





Dr. Lewanika has told Phoenix News that the move amounts to governance by threats, arguing that it unfairly targets public servants and risks politicizing the civil service.





He has warned that relying on intimidation instead of constructive engagement will not address the underlying tensions.





Dr. Lewanika has cautioned that continued use of threats and directives could discourage political participation and weaken public institutions, calling for a shift from coercion to dialogue and lawful processes.





Last Thursday, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa reiterated the directive, stating that civil servants who engage in politics will be dismissed or must resign voluntarily.



