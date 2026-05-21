VETERAN POLITICIAN WARNS OF POLITICAL HYPOCRISY AS ELECTION VIOLENCE SURFACES





By Nelson Zulu



Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says hypocrisy in Zambia’s political arena is concerning as the country prepares for the August elections.





Mr. Lewanika has told Phoenix News that emerging pockets of violence should not be surprising, but rather seen as a sign of a broken democratic and electoral system that has persisted over time.





He said Zambia has failed to uphold the values it often preaches, including unity, Christianity, and democracy, and is fundamentally not living up to those ideals despite frequently invoking them in political discourse.





Mr. Lewanika added that the country has continued to chase symptoms such as violence while ignoring the underlying causes of political decay, and advised Zambians to act patriotically for the sake of peace.





His comment follows recent pockets of violence recorded during nominations of parliamentary candidates in Mumbwa, Mazabuka, and Lubansenshi.



PHOENIX NEWS