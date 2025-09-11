VICE PRESIDENT CONFIRMS TWO HEALTH CASES REPORTED AFTER SINO METALS POLLUTION





By Michael Kaluba



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has disclosed that only two health incidents have been recorded so far following the Sino metals pollution of the Kafue River, with no fatalities reported.





Speaking during a tour of the plant, Mrs. Nalumango says the cases involved two residents of Ngabwe district, one who consumed contaminated fish and another who drank water from the river and that both were treated and later discharged.





She says government has been compiling reports from various primary health care facilities over the past seven months, and so far, there are no indications of unusual health complications linked to the pollution.





The vice president has reaffirmed that water in Kitwe and surrounding areas remains safe for consumption, according to standards set by the Zambia Bureau of Standards-ZABS- and the World Health Organization-WHO.





She has further urged stakeholders to take interest in conducting independent and random water tests to validate expert findings.





Meanwhile, Mrs. Nalumango says government is ready to assist Sino metals in facilitating the resettlement of Kalusale residents who live within the company’s concession area, emphasizing that this responsibility lies squarely with the mine, as provided for by law.



PHOENIX NEWS