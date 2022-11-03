Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO has been nominated among 100 most influential African Women

VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO AMONG 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL AFRICAN WOMEN
Avance Media announces 2022 100 Most Influential African Women
Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 4th & 2022 edition of its annual publication of 100 Most Influential African Women to celebrate African women in leadership inspiring the next generation.
The list made up of prominent women represents African women breaking the bias across the world and includes 2 Presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, Ministers, Regional CEOs and Founders of both for-profit and not-for-profit organisations.
According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the 4th edition of the list features women from a record of 36 African Countries and represents women who are changing the perception of women breaking barriers in their career, business and life pursuits.
Very notable among the influential women are, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde and H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan presidents of Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively, and H.E. Jessica Alupo, H.E. Jewel Taylor H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata, H.E. Mutale Nalumango, H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Vice Presidents of Uganda, Liberia, Benin, Zambia and South Sudan respectively.
The list also includes the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa.
The list also features 3 women, Vanessa Nakate, Elizabeth Wathuti and Bogolo Kenewendo who are leading various climate action initiatives across the world, marking the introduction of a Climate Change category to the list.
With a record of 36 African countries represented on the list, Nigeria leads with 18 representatives, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (7), Senegal, (6) and Tanzania (5).
Profiles of the 100 honourees have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org
Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential African Women list:
1. Dr. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, AGRA
2. Ahunna Eziakonwa || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP
3. Aïda Diarra || Senior Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa
4. Aishah Ahmad || Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria
5. H.E. Aja Fatoumata C.M. Jallow-Tambajang || Former Vice President, The Gambia
6. H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission
7. H.E. Amina J. Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, United Nations
8. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft
9. Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, AfriLabs
10. Anne Kansiime || Comedian
11. Anne Muraya || CEO, Deloitte East Africa
12. H.E. Anne Waiguru || Governor, Kirinyaga County
13. Awa Ndiaye Seck || Head of the UN Women Liaison Office to the AU, United Nations
14. Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
15. Ayra Starr || Musician
16. Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sporting Club
17. H.E. Bineta Diop || Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission
18. Bogolo Kenewendo || Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions
19. Brenda Mbathi || CEO, GE Africa
20. Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Africa
21. Rt. Hon Catherine Gotani Hara || Speaker, Malawi National Assembly
22. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union Commission
23. Coumba Dieng Sow || Country Director, FAO Rwanda
24. Debra Mallowah || Vice President, East and Central Africa, Coca-Cola
25. Delphine Traoré || CEO, Allianz Africa
26. Dentaa Amoateng || Founder, GUBA
27. Diariétou Gaye || Vice President (Human Resources), World Bank
28. Diene Keita || Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund
29. Dzene Makhwade-Seboni || CEO, Mascom Wireless
30. Edith Yah Brou || Co-Founder, Akendewa
31. Elizabeth Mrema || Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity
32. Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Change Activist, Green Generation Initiative
33. H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center
34. H.E. Elsie S. Kanza || Ambassador to the United States of America and México, Tanzania
35. Eve Bazaiba || Deputy Prime Minister, DRC
36. H.E. Fatima Kyari Mohammed || Permanent Observer of the African Union, United Nations
37. Fatima-Zahra Mansouri || Mayor, Marrakesh
38. Fatoumata Doro || Managing Director, Vlisco Ghana
39. Fatoumata Ndiaye || Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, United Nations
40. Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo || Mauritius Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity
41. Folake Soetan || CEO, Ikeja Electric
42. Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women’s Development Fund
43. Funke Akindele || Actress
44. Giovanie Biha || Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
45. Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust
46. Jamila Mohamed || Managing Editor, Citizen TV
47. H.E. Jessica Alupo || Vice President, Uganda
48. H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor || Vice President, Liberia
49. Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner, Temeke (Tanzania)
50. H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko || Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission
51. Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu || Regional Director for Eastern Africa, IFC
52. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
53. Lúcia Maria Mendes Gonçalves dos Passos || Vice President, Pan African Parliament
54. Makena Mwobobia || Executive Director, MS-TCDC
55. H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata || Vice President, Republic of Benin
56. Marie Louise Mwange || Coordinator, African Women Leaders Network DRC
57. H.E. Martha Ama A. Pobee || Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations
58. Martha Karua || Politician
59. Martha Koome || Chief Justice, Kenya
60. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti || Africa Regional Director, World Health Organisation
61. H.E. Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma || Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission
62. H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa || Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission
63. H.E. Mutale Nalumango || Vice President, Zambia
64. Rt. Hon Najla Bouden || Prime Minister, Tunisia
65. Nana Aba Anamoah || General Manager, GhOne TV
66. Nangula Nelulu Uaandja || CEO, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB
67. Nene Maiga || CEO, Orange Botswana
68. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala || Director-General, World Trade Organization
69. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-founder, PiggyVest
70. Osas Ighodaro || Actress
71. Oulimata Sarr || Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal
72. Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group
73. Paula Ingabire || Minister of Information and communications technology and Innovation, Rwanda
74. Peace Hyde || Television Producer
75. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Chancellor, University of Johannesburg.
76. Senator Dr Rasha Kelej || CEO, Merck Foundation
77. H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior || Vice President, South Sudan
78. Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja || Prime Minister, Uganda
79. Rt. Hon Rose Christiane Raponda || Prime Minister, Gabon
80. Rt. Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila || Prime Minister, Namibia
81. H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde || President, Ethipia
82. H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan || President, Tanzania
83. Sarah Abdelbaky || Sports Journalist, Al-Bayan
84. Sefora Kodjo Kouassi || CEO, SEPHIS Group
85. Sinach || Musician
86. Sophia Bekele || CEO, DotConnectAfrica group
87. Tems || Musician
88. Tiwa Savage || Musician
89. Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng || Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations
90. Tobi Amusan || Athlete
91. Dr. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson, Sierra Leone National Revenue Authority
92. Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist
93. Vera Kamtukule || Minister of Labour, Malawi
94. Rt. Hon Victoire Tomegah Dogbé || Prime Minister, Togo
95. Victoria Kwakwa || Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank
96. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
97. Yawa Hansen-Quao || Founder, Leading Ladies Network
98. Yolanda Cuba || Group Vice President Southern and East Africa Region, MTN
99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown
100. Yvonne Ike || Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America