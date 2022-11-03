Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO has been nominated among 100 most influential African Women

VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO AMONG 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL AFRICAN WOMEN

Avance Media announces 2022 100 Most Influential African Women

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 4th & 2022 edition of its annual publication of 100 Most Influential African Women to celebrate African women in leadership inspiring the next generation.

The list made up of prominent women represents African women breaking the bias across the world and includes 2 Presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, Ministers, Regional CEOs and Founders of both for-profit and not-for-profit organisations.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the 4th edition of the list features women from a record of 36 African Countries and represents women who are changing the perception of women breaking barriers in their career, business and life pursuits.

Very notable among the influential women are, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde and H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan presidents of Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively, and H.E. Jessica Alupo, H.E. Jewel Taylor H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata, H.E. Mutale Nalumango, H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Vice Presidents of Uganda, Liberia, Benin, Zambia and South Sudan respectively.

The list also includes the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa.

The list also features 3 women, Vanessa Nakate, Elizabeth Wathuti and Bogolo Kenewendo who are leading various climate action initiatives across the world, marking the introduction of a Climate Change category to the list.

With a record of 36 African countries represented on the list, Nigeria leads with 18 representatives, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (7), Senegal, (6) and Tanzania (5).

Profiles of the 100 honourees have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org

Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential African Women list:

1. Dr. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, AGRA

2. Ahunna Eziakonwa || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP

3. Aïda Diarra || Senior Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa

4. Aishah Ahmad || Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria

5. H.E. Aja Fatoumata C.M. Jallow-Tambajang || Former Vice President, The Gambia

6. H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission

7. H.E. Amina J. Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, United Nations

8. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft

9. Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, AfriLabs

10. Anne Kansiime || Comedian

11. Anne Muraya || CEO, Deloitte East Africa

12. H.E. Anne Waiguru || Governor, Kirinyaga County

13. Awa Ndiaye Seck || Head of the UN Women Liaison Office to the AU, United Nations

14. Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective

15. Ayra Starr || Musician

16. Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sporting Club

17. H.E. Bineta Diop || Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission

18. Bogolo Kenewendo || Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions

19. Brenda Mbathi || CEO, GE Africa

20. Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Africa

21. Rt. Hon Catherine Gotani Hara || Speaker, Malawi National Assembly

22. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union Commission

23. Coumba Dieng Sow || Country Director, FAO Rwanda

24. Debra Mallowah || Vice President, East and Central Africa, Coca-Cola

25. Delphine Traoré || CEO, Allianz Africa

26. Dentaa Amoateng || Founder, GUBA

27. Diariétou Gaye || Vice President (Human Resources), World Bank

28. Diene Keita || Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund

29. Dzene Makhwade-Seboni || CEO, Mascom Wireless

30. Edith Yah Brou || Co-Founder, Akendewa

31. Elizabeth Mrema || Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity

32. Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Change Activist, Green Generation Initiative

33. H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center

34. H.E. Elsie S. Kanza || Ambassador to the United States of America and México, Tanzania

35. Eve Bazaiba || Deputy Prime Minister, DRC

36. H.E. Fatima Kyari Mohammed || Permanent Observer of the African Union, United Nations

37. Fatima-Zahra Mansouri || Mayor, Marrakesh

38. Fatoumata Doro || Managing Director, Vlisco Ghana

39. Fatoumata Ndiaye || Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, United Nations

40. Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo || Mauritius Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity

41. Folake Soetan || CEO, Ikeja Electric

42. Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women’s Development Fund

43. Funke Akindele || Actress

44. Giovanie Biha || Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)

45. Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust

46. Jamila Mohamed || Managing Editor, Citizen TV

47. H.E. Jessica Alupo || Vice President, Uganda

48. H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor || Vice President, Liberia

49. Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner, Temeke (Tanzania)

50. H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko || Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission

51. Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu || Regional Director for Eastern Africa, IFC

52. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie

53. Lúcia Maria Mendes Gonçalves dos Passos || Vice President, Pan African Parliament

54. Makena Mwobobia || Executive Director, MS-TCDC

55. H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata || Vice President, Republic of Benin

56. Marie Louise Mwange || Coordinator, African Women Leaders Network DRC

57. H.E. Martha Ama A. Pobee || Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations

58. Martha Karua || Politician

59. Martha Koome || Chief Justice, Kenya

60. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti || Africa Regional Director, World Health Organisation

61. H.E. Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma || Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission

62. H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa || Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission

63. H.E. Mutale Nalumango || Vice President, Zambia

64. Rt. Hon Najla Bouden || Prime Minister, Tunisia

65. Nana Aba Anamoah || General Manager, GhOne TV

66. Nangula Nelulu Uaandja || CEO, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB

67. Nene Maiga || CEO, Orange Botswana

68. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala || Director-General, World Trade Organization

69. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-founder, PiggyVest

70. Osas Ighodaro || Actress

71. Oulimata Sarr || Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal

72. Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group

73. Paula Ingabire || Minister of Information and communications technology and Innovation, Rwanda

74. Peace Hyde || Television Producer

75. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Chancellor, University of Johannesburg.

76. Senator Dr Rasha Kelej || CEO, Merck Foundation

77. H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior || Vice President, South Sudan

78. Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja || Prime Minister, Uganda

79. Rt. Hon Rose Christiane Raponda || Prime Minister, Gabon

80. Rt. Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila || Prime Minister, Namibia

81. H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde || President, Ethipia

82. H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan || President, Tanzania

83. Sarah Abdelbaky || Sports Journalist, Al-Bayan

84. Sefora Kodjo Kouassi || CEO, SEPHIS Group

85. Sinach || Musician

86. Sophia Bekele || CEO, DotConnectAfrica group

87. Tems || Musician

88. Tiwa Savage || Musician

89. Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng || Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations

90. Tobi Amusan || Athlete

91. Dr. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson, Sierra Leone National Revenue Authority

92. Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist

93. Vera Kamtukule || Minister of Labour, Malawi

94. Rt. Hon Victoire Tomegah Dogbé || Prime Minister, Togo

95. Victoria Kwakwa || Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank

96. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS

97. Yawa Hansen-Quao || Founder, Leading Ladies Network

98. Yolanda Cuba || Group Vice President Southern and East Africa Region, MTN

99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown

100. Yvonne Ike || Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America