VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO HAILS NGOCC FOR 40 YEARS OF CHAMPIONING GENDER EQUALITY





Lusaka, September 20, 2025 – Republican Vice President W.K. Mutale Nalumango has commended the Non-Governmental Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) for its forty years of dedicated work in advancing gender equality and setting the agenda for women’s empowerment in Zambia.





Speaking during a gala dinner held at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka to mark the anniversary, Mrs. Nalumango described NGOCC’s journey as “a story of standing up for the woman” that was worth celebrating, harnessing, guarding, and telling.





The Vice President noted that Zambia has made tremendous strides in gender parity, adding that the New Dawn administration recognizes the importance of having more women in key decision-making positions as a catalyst for inclusive governance.





“NGOCC has been a strategic partner to government in addressing challenges facing women, including gender-based violence, gender injustice, and social inequality,” she said.





She further encouraged women to hold hands together and celebrate each other’s contributions to society





In her welcoming remarks, NGOCC Executive Director Ann Mbewe-Anamela said the 40th anniversary marked a journey of learning, achieving milestones, and overcoming challenges affecting women across Zambia.





She stressed that NGOCC is a learning organisation committed to adapting to a changing world and passing the baton to the youth, who she described as the future of the movement.





Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hellenborg also congratulated NGOCC, calling the 40-year milestone “a symbol of collective strength from women who have stood firm against injustice.”





He highlighted the impact of women’s rights movements in unlocking women’s full potential and pledged Sweden’s continued support to gender equality initiatives in Zambia.





The celebration also recognised 44 individuals, including founder members of NGOCC, former board chairpersons, past executive directors, female activists, male gender champions, and pioneers in the gender agenda, who were honoured with various accolades for their contributions.



