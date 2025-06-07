Vice President  Nalumango mourns Edgar Lungu

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia 

W.K Mutale Nalumango writes…. ✍️



My fellow Zambians,



It is with a heart weighed down by sorrow that I reflect on the life and legacy of the Sixth Republican President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu. Though I quarreled with him, though we stood apart on policies and principles, believe me when I say my heart will forever remain broken by his passing.





Every disagreement was borne of love and respect—anchored in a deep commitment to Zambia and her people. As a husband, father, and national leader, Dr. Lungu understood my quarrels and tolerated them, knowing that at the core, I was his sister in service to our great nation. The pain is even greater knowing there will never be another Edgar Lungu to challenge, to debate, to inspire through shared convictions.





Now more than ever, Zambia must turn to prayer. We have One President who bears the weight of this moment, and as he works to honor and mourn his brother in a dignified manner, let us stand with him, offering our unwavering support in the days ahead.





On the economic front, our nation continues to face challenges, including the devastating impacts of drought. Yet in this adversity, President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership remains steadfast, fighting aggressively to restore hope and prosperity to our people. May God guide us, may He grant peace to the soul of Dr. Edgar C. Lungu, and may He continue to bless the Republic of Zambia.





These were my words in Geneva, Switzerland as I interacted with the Zambians in the diaspora.





Dr. W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia .