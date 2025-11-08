VICE PRESIDENT SAYS MOST BORROWED FUNDS UNDER CURRENT REGIME GOING TOWARD CLEARING PF PROJECT DEBTS





VICE President Mutale Nalumango says a large portion of the money borrowed by the current government is being used to pay for some projects that were started but left unpaid for by the Patriotic Front administration.





Speaking in parliament this morning during the Vice President’s question time, Mrs. Nalumango said government inherited a huge debt burden from incomplete and costly projects, many of which had poor workmanship and were not fully settled by the time the former regime left office.





The vice president explained that the new dawn government, under President Hakainde Hichilema has remained committed to honoring Zambia’s financial obligations while pursuing sustainable and transparent development.





She says critics who compare the four years of the current administration to the 10 years of the previous government are being unfair because each regime started from very different economic circumstances.





Mrs. Nalumango has further noted that while the former government undertook a number of infrastructure projects, questions remained about their quality and cost.





She was responding to questions from Mpika Member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga and his Fiera counterpart Emmanuel Tembo who wanted to know what tangible infrastructure developments government can point to as evidence of how the money borrowed so far has been utilised.



PN