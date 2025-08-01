Vice President’s Security Trimmed, No-Show at State Function Amid Rift with Chakwera

Micheal Usi’s Security Trimmed, No-Show at State Function Amid Rift with Chakwera



Tensions between President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice President Dr. Michael Usi appear to have deepened, with reports emerging that Usi’s official security detail has been significantly reduced.





Sources within the security services say the decision follows a series of open verbal attacks Usi has launched against his boss and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).





Usi, a politician-cum-comedian and presidential candidate for the Odyazake Alibe Mlandu movement, has recently intensified his criticism of Chakwera’s administration, accusing it of failing to resolve the country’s persistent fuel shortages and worsening economic hardships.





“President Chakwera must go,” Usi declared at a recent rally.



“He has failed to address the daily struggles Malawians are facing.”



In what appeared to be a veiled response, Chakwera dismissed Usi’s remarks during a separate event, saying, “Some people are acting childish. Leadership requires maturity.”





The rift was further highlighted today during the Malawi Revenue Authority’s (MRA) silver jubilee celebrations in Lilongwe, where Usi was noticeably absent.



His no-show at the high-level state function, attended by Chakwera and several cabinet ministers, has fueled speculation of a complete fallout between the two.





President Chakwera used the event to announce sweeping reforms aimed at tightening tax compliance and ending cash-based payments for public services.



While the President’s speech drew praise from stakeholders, Usi’s absence raised eyebrows.





Analysts say the Vice President’s reduced presence at official events, combined with the reported scaling back of his protection, signals a growing political divorce ahead of the September 16 General Elections.





Usi is contesting for the presidency under his own ticket, after parting ways with the MCP-led Tonse Alliance.





His campaign has centered on bold rhetoric and satire, targeting what he calls “a broken system failing the people.”





Neither State House nor the Office of the Vice President has officially commented on the security downgrade or the apparent fallout.



