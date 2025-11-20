Victim of Jeffrey Epstein says he had a small ‘extremely deformed’ p3n!s shaped ‘like a lemon’

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has come out with a brutal statement about the convicted paedophile’s penis.

It’s been something of a common theme in recent weeks that some of the evil men dotted throughout history have had some issues with their genitals.

After extensive DNA tests, Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was diagnosed with something known as Kallmann’s syndrome, which led historians to speculate that he might have had a micropenis, and may have even been a virgin when he died.

It was also confirmed in a new book by Sacramento district attorney Thien Ho that the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr, had a micropenis, and that actually played a huge part in bringing him to justice more than 30 years on from his spate of murders and rapes in the California area.

So, it’s perhaps not all that surprising that Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited his federal sex-trafficking trial, was also said to have a ‘deformed’ penis.

Speaking out in an interview published shortly before the US Congress approved a measure to compel the US Justice Department to release all of the Epstein files, former Epstein victim Rina Oh has opened up about her horrifying experiences.

Oh spoke to journalist Tina Brown about what she witnessed after being groomed by the child sex offender, first suggesting that his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘very awful’ and ‘very strange’.

She added: “I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of a romantic relationship. I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting.

“Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent and they were throwing insults at each other. He took me and another girl to the tennis court at Mar-a-Lago, where Ghislaine was playing.

“He got her attention…and stood behind me and started humping me through my clothes.…He was shrieking and laughing, making fun of Ghislaine.”

Rina also went on to suggest that she was surprised Epstein could even enjoy penetrative sex, given the small size and odd shape of his seemingly microscopic member.

She said: “He had an extremely deformed penis.

“Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches.”

Donald Trump, who many have suggested could feature in the files given his previous friendship with Epstein, recently said that ‘we have nothing to hide’, while encouraging Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote for their release.

The president was called ‘borderline insane’ by Epstein in some newly-released emails and now hopefully it’s only a matter of time before we hear the truth about everything that is in the infamous files.