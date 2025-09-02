Victims of Kafue Pollution, Demand $9.7billion Compensation





Over 47 households from Kalulushi’s Kalusale Community have issued a demand letter to Sino Metals, seeking the immediate payment of K220 million as interim compensation to facilitate their relocation, resettlement, medical screening, independent testing, treatment, and livelihood restoration.



The households are also demanding payment of $9.7 billion for the establishment of a Victim and Environmental Compensation and Rehabilitation Fund which will be jointly managed by the government and independent actors, under mutually agreed terms, to cover contingent reparations, as well as medical and psychological assistance for affected victims.





In a letter dated 28th August 2025, issued by Melisa and Partners Legal Partners on behalf of the residents, the residents have also called on Sino Metals to fully comply with the Environmental Restoration Order issued by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) on 21st February 2025.





The residents have warned that failure to meet the demands within 10 days of receiving the letter will result in the commencement of legal proceedings against the company.





The #trio is speaking to a member of the Kalusale community, the worst affected area by the pollution to give us an update on how the situation is.