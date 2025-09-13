VICTOR NYASULU DUMPS UPND, JOINS PF

Former ZAMMSA DG Victor Nyasulu Joins PF



Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu has officially joined the Patriotic Front (PF) after announcing his resignation from the United Party for National Development (UPND).





PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakachinda was on hand to welcome Mr. Nyasulu into the party





Mr. Nyasulu contested the position of Mayor in 2021 on the UPND ticket. After losing the election, he filed a petition in the Constitutional Court, which was subsequently dismissed.





He was later appointed as Director General of ZAMMSA, a position he held until 19th July 2024, when he was relieved of his duties following the scandal involving 61 missing ZAMMSA containers.

Bernard Kamba