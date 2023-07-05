VICTORIA FALLS IS A PLACE TO VISIT – KING MSWATI III

4th July, 2023.

LIVINGSTONE- His Majesty King Mswati III this morning, made an invitation to people across the world to visit the Victoria Falls and enjoy the magnificient view which he said is a place one must visit to see wonder God created.

“I want to encourage many people who have not been to come and see what God has done to this world. The Victoria Falls is one of the magnificient wonders of the world which stretches into Zimbabwe.” said King Mswati.

The King confessed that he had a wonderful time and calls upon people to visit and experience the spray caused by the 10 million litres of the falling waters going 108 meters deep.

The King braved the spray and allowed the curtains of the water falling off the gorges at the Victoria Falls to shower him and those accompanying him.

And Minister of Tourism , Rodney Sikumba said that he was happy that the bilateral relations between Zambia and Eswatini included connectivity and Tourism.

He was happy with the gestures made by the King and said that Zambia has so much to offer in terms of tourism.

Credit: THE FALCON