VIDEO: 2017 THROWBACK: DR. MILNER MWANAKAMPWE’S HARROWING 19-DAY ARREST AND RELEASE

2017 THROWBACK: DR. MILNER MWANAKAMPWE’S HARROWING 19-DAY ARREST AND RELEASE



This happened in 2017 when Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe, who is now Central Province Permanent Secretary, was arrested and held in police cells for 19 days. He was mistreated and had to sleep in a mortuary.





Dr. Mwanakampwe was arrested on August 12, 2017, while he was at church in Kabwe.





He was released only after his lawyer, Ms. Martha Mushipi, filed a legal request called a Habeas Corpus in the High Court.@M.G



Video Credit: Prime TV



UPND MEDIA TEAM