VIDEO: American rapper YBezzy came home early from his tour and caught his fiancée with another man at the house he bought for her

American rapper, YBezzy, known for his hit “No Trust,” just got hit with a betrayal that’s got everyone talking.

After buying her a 6-bedroom house and paying all the bills, she still cheated on him with some random dude.

YBezzy shared the incident on his Instagram. He posted a video of them which was captured by the ring cam.

According to him, he returned early from tour. The reason behind his early return is undisclosed. He added that he had also lost his key to the house.

YBezzy started knocking at the door and luckily his girlfriend opened up, but he was in for a whole new surprise and emotional turmoil.

The girlfriend was hesitant about letting him in the house and even stood in his way to prevent him. Suddenly, another guy in a black hoodie came out of the house.

he footage shows the rapper standing there with his girlfriend and her lover for a moment before he took his leave without any confrontation.

“I looked at her and said, ‘So this what we doing?’ Told her I’m done. I’ll be back to get all her stuff out my place,” he wrote in the caption.

In a later post, he posted a chat between himself and the lady where she threatened to sue him for defamation.

From the chat, it was clear that YBezzy has evicted her out of his house and they are no longer together.

The video has sparked conversation all over Instagram and other media platforms with most people criticizing the girlfriend.