VIDEO: Edgar Lungu Is Alive…He will Stand as running mate to Brian Mundubile- Jay Jay Banda

Is Edgar Chagwa Lungu dead — or is this political speculation? In this explosive update, Jay Jay Banda shocks the nation by boldly calling Edgar Lungu to stand as Vice President in the upcoming 2026 elections, strongly opposing rumors claiming that the former president is no more.
Is this a strategic political move? A confirmation that Edgar Lungu is still alive? Or part of a bigger “Plan B” in Zambian politics?
It appears that some of these people don’t know that faking one’s death is a serious matter, a criminal offence, if I may add. Talk of losing credibility…On the other hand, I wouldn’t be surprised; this was Zambia up to August 2021!
Who even elected this imbecile as a law maker? This is a disgrace. He never was supposed to be in parliament.
That’s one question and another is, who were all the people buying this imbeciles abduction story? Almost lighting up the country with tribal furry?? Everyone has gone silent including the relatives or is it sisters who were parading themselves as victims of govt mistreatment when all along a lunatic had sacked everyone in his schizophrenic world.
As they say, “Never wrestle with a pig in the mud as it will always come out victorious”.
I just wonder how we found ourselves with such mps.
Well spoken. We should not elect such low level of people as MP. It is a huge embarrassment.
Ignorance is a problem.If Lungu was alive today he goes straight to jail.Faking death is a serious crime boy.He will be unceremoniously bundled like a bag of sakalanyongo to prison
The Zambian government using other agents like FBI should be Hired to fish out this boy JJ Band together with his relative kaiser Zulu as well as Emmanuel Mwamba so that they can help with a lot of an answered questions that they bring forth.
What’s special with Lungu, it is amazing some people are so low.
Lungu Never faked his death but he was declared dead by others. Should he come back alive he will ask who did I tell I was dead. So it’s those who reported Lungu dead who will have to answer to what ever relevant authorities. Also these other’s, who was it that reported Lungu dead.
There might be no Guilty person in this matter here in Zambia.
If ECL is there why case in court.
It is such people as Jay Jay Banda who make the PF to be a unattractive to join. It’s just confusion everywhere everyday. Lungu this, Given that, Miles this. What kind of people are these?
Lungu Never faked his death but he was declared dead by others. Should he come back alive he will ask who did I tell I was dead. So it’s those who reported Lungu dead who will have to answer to what ever relevant authorities. Also these other’s, who was it that reported Lungu dead.
There might be no Guilty person in this matter here in Zambia.
No wonder no one not even any of the PF faithfully has ever seen the body.