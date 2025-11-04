VIDEO: Eubert Angel defends Walter Magaya on rape accusations

Zimbabwe is witnessing heated debate over rape allegations against self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya. The accusations have triggered intense public reactions and widespread media coverage. Many Zimbabweans are closely following this high-profile case. Meanwhile, social media remains flooded with speculation and divided opinions.

Some supporters stand firmly behind Magaya. Others demand justice and accountability. The case has revived old headlines and reignited discussions about religious power. Every update attracts national attention. The situation continues to unfold, raising questions about faith, trust, and authority in religious spaces across Zimbabwe.

Eubert Angel defends Walter Magaya on rape accusations

Fellow self-proclaimed prophet Eubert Angel recently entered the conversation. He strongly rejected claims against Magaya. Angel argued that the rape accusations do not make sense in his view. He suggested that someone who discusses condom use cannot later claim rape. His comments sparked fierce criticism and equally fiery support online. Angel insisted that Magaya is innocent until proven guilty.

He urged Zimbabweans to avoid rushing to judgement. This situation recalls the earlier case of Robert Martin Gumbura. Gumbura, once a powerful church leader, eventually faced conviction for sexual abuse. That scandal shook the nation and raised difficult questions. Angel emphasised that Magaya’s case is different. Yet some Zimbabweans fear history could repeat itself. Others believe faith leaders deserve a fair hearing. The debate continues, with emotions running high. Courts and law enforcement remain central as the truth is determined.

Dangers of religion

Zimbabweans must approach religious leadership with open minds and critical thinking. Economic hardship increases vulnerability to manipulation. Some leaders may exploit desperate congregants for power or benefit. Blind loyalty can expose believers to emotional or financial abuse.

https://youtu.be/ZZyzBZ4NyK8?si=f7TTtqmiPiONkCxP

Followers should question teachings and protect their dignity. Faith must never replace personal judgement. Communities thrive when leaders act with integrity. Responsible worship includes accountability and awareness. Religion can inspire hope and strength. Yet unchecked authority creates danger. Zimbabweans must stay vigilant and demand transparency from those claiming spiritual power.