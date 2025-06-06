VIDEO: FAMILY APPEALS FOR ORDER AS ACCESS TO FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S RESIDENCE IS RESTRICTED

FAMILY APPEALS FOR ORDER AS ACCESS TO FORMER PRESIDENT’S RESIDENCE IS RESTRICTED





In a heartfelt and solemn announcement, the family of the late former President has outlined guidelines for the ongoing funeral proceedings, requesting that access to the residence be limited to close family members and a few select national figures.





Speaking on behalf of the family, Sean Tembo, President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) and Spokesperson of the Tonse Alliance, clarified that while the nation is welcome to mourn and honor the late Head of State, logistical and security concerns require that only individuals with prior clearance will be allowed at the funeral house. These include senior members of the clergy, the diplomatic corps, and recognized political leaders.





“This is not to segregate in any way,” said Tembo. “It’s simply to ensure that there is order and dignity as we bid farewell to our dear father and former leader.”





Members of the public, including party supporters and well-wishers, have been encouraged to gather at the party secretariat in town, which will serve as the official public mourning venue. Tembo emphasized that the arrangement was reached in consultation with family members and is designed to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to pay their respects in a structured and respectful manner.





The decision has sparked conversation among the public, particularly regarding the absence of an explicit invitation to senior government officials, including the sitting President. However, family members have reiterated that any adjustments to the program will be communicated transparently and respectfully in the coming days





Across the country, tributes continue to pour in, reflecting the former President’s enduring impact on Zambia’s history and people. His legacy, marked by years of service and a commitment to national unity, is being remembered with deep emotion by citizens from all walks of life.





As the nation mourns, the family has called for peace, respect, and unity.



“Let us remember him not with division, but with the love and purpose he stood for,” Tembo concluded.





Kumwesu Media will continue to follow this story and provide timely updates as the funeral program unfolds.



June 6, 2025.

©️ KUMWESU