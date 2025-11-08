VIDEO: Hichilema cuts short Chiwempala Market speech after unidentified individuals throw stones onto the stage

SOME unidentified people this afternoon threw stones at the dais where President Hakainde Hichilema was addressing residents in Chingola.

The President was speaking to the crowd when some people started shouting and later threw stones.

Quick action by security personnel prevented the projectiles from hitting the President, who was promptly whisked away and shielded by his security personnel.

Before the address was disrupted, President Hichilema called for calm among residents, assuring them that his government would address their concerns.

And in a statement posted on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said he was more determined than ever to improve people’s lives despite the challenges.

“This afternoon, we took time to address our people in Chingola’s Chiwempala area following the unfortunate event that saw the biggest market here on the Copperbelt burn to ashes. Our people also raised important issues concerning the mine and their desire to continue mining at Senseli. The message is loud and clear, and we will work round the clock to ensure that this is done,” he said.

“We are determined more than ever to turn around our people’s lives even amidst these challenges. We shall do so lawfully,” the President added.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 8th November, 2025)