VIDEO: Hichilema cuts short Chiwempala Market speech after unidentified individuals throw stones onto the stage

SOME unidentified people this afternoon threw stones at the dais where President Hakainde Hichilema was addressing residents in Chingola.
The President was speaking to the crowd when some people started shouting and later threw stones.
Quick action by security personnel prevented the projectiles from hitting the President, who was promptly whisked away and shielded by his security personnel.
Before the address was disrupted, President Hichilema called for calm among residents, assuring them that his government would address their concerns.
And in a statement posted on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said he was more determined than ever to improve people’s lives despite the challenges.
“This afternoon, we took time to address our people in Chingola’s Chiwempala area following the unfortunate event that saw the biggest market here on the Copperbelt burn to ashes. Our people also raised important issues concerning the mine and their desire to continue mining at Senseli. The message is loud and clear, and we will work round the clock to ensure that this is done,” he said.
“We are determined more than ever to turn around our people’s lives even amidst these challenges. We shall do so lawfully,” the President added.
(Mwebantu, Saturday, 8th November, 2025)
I think things are not good for UPND on the ground this thing of electricity is eating people.
Thugs must be arrested, same may be responsible for the arson, shameful
This was just a friendly warning. We do not want him in the copperbelt. The entire crowd was against him. Good job by the security detail to remove him quickly otherwise it could have gotten out of control. We do not want citizens lynching anyone. But when people are fed up of tribalism, corruption and oppression, this is what happens. I hope he now realises that things are very bad on the ground. Praise singers were not there to help him dodge stones. As a country, we will set an example on this leader of UPND. Let him campaign in Southern province where he is worshipped, and where there is no load shedding.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.