VIDEO: High school student reveals why she is dating her maths teacher

These days, relationship between teachers can go beyond the classroom and even end in intimate ones.

While people blame teachers most of the time, some students can be very persuasive and persistent in that regard.

In a viral video that is circulating all over social media, a female student has revealed why she is still in a relationship with her maths teacher.

The girl revealed that she is dating her math teacher and it is basically because she needs to get good grades.

According to the student, it all started after the teacher once came to her class and they both had a really good conversation.

She said she knew the teacher would be in for it after he asked for a video of her colleague who had been exposed.

After she started taking his class, the teacher would let her stay back during lunch so they could catch up and have conversations.

She added that although she suspects that the teacher has a wife, she wouldn’t stop talking to me if it were so because her grades are on the line.